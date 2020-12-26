Audi A4 launch on 5 January: Booking information, other details

Audi A4 launch on 5 January: Booking information, other details1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2020, 02:01 PM IST
The new Audi A4 will be launched in India on 5 January, the company announced through a tweet from its official Twitter handle
Audi India recently commenced bookings for its upcoming Audi A4. The company, through a tweet, announced the launch date of the sedan.
The new Audi A4 will be launched in India on 5 January, the company announced through a tweet from its official Twitter handle. The official handle stated, “Save the date to take your breath away. #AudiA4 #FutureIsAnAttitude #StayTuned."
Earlier this week, the German automobile manufacturer commenced bookings for its fifth-generation Audi A4 in India. The new sedan is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder TFSI petrol engine. Not only does the company promise updated aesthetic design but also a tech-rich cabin. The new Audi A4 will be the company's first launch for the year 2021.
The new Audi A4 can be booked with an initial booking amount of ₹2 Lakhs. Customers can book the Audi A4 online (www.audi.in) from home or can register their interest at the nearest Audi India dealership. The company is also offering a 4 years comprehensive service package on pre-bookings.
The new Audi A4 will be the company’s first launch of the year and the company claims that it will mark the beginning of a power-packed year for them. With the new product, Audi India aims at attracting buyers in the sedan segment. Audi claims that 2021 will witness several product launches.
