OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Audi A4 launch on 5 January: Booking information, other details
Bookings have commenced at a price of ₹2 lakh
Bookings have commenced at a price of 2 lakh

Audi A4 launch on 5 January: Booking information, other details

1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2020, 02:01 PM IST Staff Writer

The new Audi A4 will be launched in India on 5 January, the company announced through a tweet from its official Twitter handle

Audi India recently commenced bookings for its upcoming Audi A4. The company, through a tweet, announced the launch date of the sedan.

The new Audi A4 will be launched in India on 5 January, the company announced through a tweet from its official Twitter handle. The official handle stated, “Save the date to take your breath away. #AudiA4 #FutureIsAnAttitude #StayTuned."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Earlier this week, the German automobile manufacturer commenced bookings for its fifth-generation Audi A4 in India. The new sedan is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder TFSI petrol engine. Not only does the company promise updated aesthetic design but also a tech-rich cabin. The new Audi A4 will be the company's first launch for the year 2021.

The new Audi A4 can be booked with an initial booking amount of 2 Lakhs. Customers can book the Audi A4 online (www.audi.in) from home or can register their interest at the nearest Audi India dealership. The company is also offering a 4 years comprehensive service package on pre-bookings.

The new Audi A4 will be the company’s first launch of the year and the company claims that it will mark the beginning of a power-packed year for them. With the new product, Audi India aims at attracting buyers in the sedan segment. Audi claims that 2021 will witness several product launches.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout