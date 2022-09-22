Audi A4 range gets new colours with additional features: All details

The Audi A4 is offered in three variants- Premium, Premium Plus and Technology. The first two priced at ₹43.12 lakh and ₹47.27 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). The all new B&O sound system consists of 19 speakers including a centre speaker and subwoofer and 16 Channel amplifier.
Audi India has announced its two new colours to its A4 Sedan range-Tango Red and Manhattan Grey. The automaker has also added two new features to the range - a B&O premium sound system with 3D surround sound as well as three-spoke, flat bottom, sports contour leather-wrapped multifunction plus steering wheel, both available on the Technology variant which is priced at ₹50.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Audi A4 is offered in three variants- Premium, Premium Plus and Technology. The first two priced at ₹43.12 lakh and ₹47.27 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). The all new B&O sound system consists of 19 speakers including a centre speaker and subwoofer, 16 Channel amplifier and an output of 755 Watts.
Balbir Singh Dhillion, Head of Audi India, said, “With the new B&O 3D sound system and the flat bottom steering wheel, customers are sure to enjoy the Audi A4 even more. A4 is the country’s best selling sedan and it is relaxing on everyday drives yet makes for an exhilarating drive when you are in the mood for some fun."
Talking about the looks, the Audi A4 looks modern, sporty and has dynamic proportions. The car gets a broader and flatter single frame grille which lends it a large car feel. The interior sports a large MMI touch display in the control centre. Additionally, the car on offer includes an ambient lighting package with 30 colour options, wireless phone charging, comfort key for keyless entry, and gesture based boot lid opening among others.
In terms of the powertrain, Audi A4 sources power from a 2.0L TFSI engine which churns out 190 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque. The sedan can reach 100km/h from a standstill in just 7.3 seconds and it can attain a top speed of 241 km/h. Its 12V mild hybrid system minimises fuel consumption while maximising comfort.
To recall, in 2021, Audi announced the Audi A4, the Audi A4 Premium India. The Audi A4, in its fifth generation, boasted a new design and a powerful 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 140 kW (190 hp) of power and 320 Nm of torque. The Audi A4 Premium 2021 was an addition to the existing line up including the A4 Premium Plus and A4 Technology variants. The Audi A4 Premium was priced at ₹39,99,000 (ex-showroom).
