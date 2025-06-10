Audi India has introduced a new edition of its Audi A4 sedan in India. The new Audi A4 Signature edition has been priced at ₹57.11 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition is based on the Technology trim of the luxury sedan, along with some minor tweaks added to the design and features of the standard variant. The Audi A4 Signature edition is powered by the same old engine on the inside and there aren't any changes made to the tune or transmission of the car as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Audi A4 Signature Edition: Exterior From an aesthetic standpoint, the Signature Edition introduces a few changes to set it apart from the standard models. The exterior features Audi rings decals, LED entry lights with the Audi logo, and dynamic wheel hub caps. A spoiler lip has also been added for enhanced aerodynamics, and the alloy wheels come with a special paint finish to distinguish them from the standard model.

Audi A4 Signature Edition: Interior The cabin gets a natural grey wood oak decorative inlay, replacing the standard trim, and a custom key cover is included in the additional kit. The Audi Genuine Accessories package also features stainless steel pedal covers and a fragrance dispenser.

Audi A4 Signature Edition: Features The Signature Edition maintains the key features of the Technology variant. It still offers the 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen infotainment system, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, navigation with voice commands, and a Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system with 19 speakers.

Convenience features such as three-zone climate control, electrically adjustable front seats with driver memory, and ambient interior lighting with 30 colour options are carried over. Additionally, the Park Assist function with a 360-degree camera has been added, providing extra assistance in urban parking scenarios.