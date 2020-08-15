Audi A6 Allroad is the 'Goldilocks' of station wagons

A word about that roof rack: Halfway up Highway 1, my boyfriend and I pulled over to remove it. We did it easily in 5 minutes; in a wonderful fit of Teutonic always-be-prepared preparedness, Audi includes a T-handled Allen-head wrench in a toolbox in the back. The relief from the wind-buffeted buzz against the rack was immediate. I’m sure the rig is practical for kayaks and skis, but the 30 cubic feet in the back already more than accommodated two very large travel bags for four days on the road, two Moroccan stools, a huge Berber pillow, two weekender valises, multiple coats, and about five wide-brim hats. Plus the roof rack bars.