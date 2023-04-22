Audi A8 EV, brand's most powerful engine geared up to arrive next year. Here's What to expect2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 03:30 PM IST
- According to these reports, the Audi A8 EV is expected to be equipped with a 120 kWh battery pack that could provide an outstanding range of approximately 750 kilometers on a single charge
Audi is preparing to unveil the Audi A8 EV, an electric vehicle that is rumored to be the luxury car maker's most powerful model yet. Set to be officially revealed in 2024, reports suggest that the Audi A8 EV will have a range capability that surpasses that of its potential rivals. While Audi already has a range of all-electric models, the Audi A8 EV is expected to hold a prominent position in the lineup due to its impressive specifications.
