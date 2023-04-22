Audi is preparing to unveil the Audi A8 EV, an electric vehicle that is rumored to be the luxury car maker's most powerful model yet. Set to be officially revealed in 2024, reports suggest that the Audi A8 EV will have a range capability that surpasses that of its potential rivals. While Audi already has a range of all-electric models, the Audi A8 EV is expected to hold a prominent position in the lineup due to its impressive specifications.

The European media has reported that the Audi A8 EV is likely to use the PPE platform, which has been jointly developed by Porsche and Audi. The vehicle will be based on the Audi Grandsphere concept car that was introduced in 2021.

According to these reports, the Audi A8 EV is expected to be equipped with a 120 kWh battery pack that could provide an outstanding range of approximately 750 kilometers on a single charge.

With two electric motors generating a combined power output of 710 horsepower and a torque of approximately 960 Nm, the Audi Grandsphere concept car was an impressive showcase of Audi's electric technology. If this powertrain is carried over to the Audi A8 EV, it has the potential to become one of the most powerful models in Audi's lineup.

Currently, the most powerful in-production model from the German automaker is the Audi RS e-tron GT, which delivers 637 hp.

When it is unveiled and eventually launched, the Audi A8 EV will compete against rivals such as the BMW i7 and Mercedes-Benz EQS in the electric vehicle market.

Audi has set ambitious goals for its electric vehicle lineup, with plans to introduce up to 20 all-electric models in its global portfolio by 2025. While the Audi Q6 e-tron will be the first model to use the PPE platform, the flagship A8 EV sedan could make the biggest statement of intent for the company's electric ambitions.