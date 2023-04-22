Audi is preparing to unveil the Audi A8 EV, an electric vehicle that is rumored to be the luxury car maker's most powerful model yet. Set to be officially revealed in 2024, reports suggest that the Audi A8 EV will have a range capability that surpasses that of its potential rivals. While Audi already has a range of all-electric models, the Audi A8 EV is expected to hold a prominent position in the lineup due to its impressive specifications.

