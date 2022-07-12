Audi A8 L launched in India. Check price, features here1 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 11:10 PM IST
- The new Audi model is set to rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7-Series, Jaguar XJ as well as the Lexus LS.
German luxury carmaker Audi launched its sedan flagship sedan, the new Audi A8 L in India. The launch was announced by the car manufacturer on twitter as well. Promising to ‘open new new worlds for progress’, Audi boasts of bringing ‘new generation of luxury’ through the Audi A8 L.