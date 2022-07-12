German luxury carmaker Audi launched its sedan flagship sedan, the new Audi A8 L in India. The launch was announced by the car manufacturer on twitter as well. Promising to ‘open new new worlds for progress’, Audi boasts of bringing ‘new generation of luxury’ through the Audi A8 L.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head, Audi India said, “The Audi A8 L is a symbol of no-compromise transport and the latest model brings in even more glamour, comfort and technology. With the new Audi A8 L, we are offering our discerning customers greater choice and wider personalization options as well. The Audi A8 L Celebration Edition and Audi A8 L Technology are designed to finely reflect our customers' personalities."

The new Audi A8 L, that opens new worlds for your progress.

Focus on your creativity, innovation and progress from the rear seat of the new generation of luxury.



The new Audi A8 L, now in India. #AudiA8L #FutureIsAnAttitude pic.twitter.com/Q479OZHXem — Audi India (@AudiIN) July 12, 2022

The Audi A8L has been launched in two variants in India. The Audi A8 L Celebration Edition is available as a 5-seater and Audi A8 L Technology is available in 4 and 5-seat configurations, priced at INR 1.29 crores and INR 1.57 crores (ex-showroom) respectively.

The sedan is available in 8 standard exterior colors- Terra Grey, District Green, Firmament Blue, Floret Silver, Glacier White, Manhattan Grey, Vesuvius Grey, and Mythos Black, the automaker said and is available in 4 interior colors Mother of Pearl Beige, Cognac Brown, Sard Brown and Black.

The new Audi model will rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7-Series, Jaguar XJ as well as the Lexus LS.

Powered by a dynamic 3.0L TFSI (petrol), 48V mild-hybrid engine, the new Audi A8 L produces 340 hp and 500 Nm torque. The Audi A8 L accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds.