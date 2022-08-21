Audi Activesphere Concept EV revealed, coming in 2023

Audi Activesphere Concept EV revealed, coming in 20231 min read . 01:31 PM IST
- Audi Activesphere Concept EV will join the existing Spyder sports car concept - Skysphere, a GT concept - Grandsphere and an urban SUV concept - Urbansphere.
German luxury car maker Audi has revealed the name of its next ‘sphere’ concept electric vehicle. Dubbed Audi Activesphere Concept EV, it will debut at the beginning of 2023. It will be the company’s fourth model in the Sphere concept EV family. Audi has confirmed that the all-new Concept EV will come with an all-electric powertrain and automated driving capabilities.
German luxury car maker Audi has revealed the name of its next ‘sphere’ concept electric vehicle. Dubbed Audi Activesphere Concept EV, it will debut at the beginning of 2023. It will be the company’s fourth model in the Sphere concept EV family. Audi has confirmed that the all-new Concept EV will come with an all-electric powertrain and automated driving capabilities.
The all-new Audi Activesphere Concept EV is expected to be a crossover vehicle. Audi says that “the car will offer maximum variability for an active lifestyle - both on and off-road". The company believes that the technical layout of the Activesphere Concept EV will result in new designs. It is likely to come equipped with some cutting-edge technologies that are rumoured to enable passengers to use their time productively.
The all-new Audi Activesphere Concept EV is expected to be a crossover vehicle. Audi says that “the car will offer maximum variability for an active lifestyle - both on and off-road". The company believes that the technical layout of the Activesphere Concept EV will result in new designs. It is likely to come equipped with some cutting-edge technologies that are rumoured to enable passengers to use their time productively.
As mentioned earlier, Audi Activesphere Concept EV will be the fourth model under the Sphere Concept EV series. It will join the existing Spyder sports car concept - Skysphere, a GT concept - Grandsphere and an urban SUV concept - Urbansphere.
As mentioned earlier, Audi Activesphere Concept EV will be the fourth model under the Sphere Concept EV series. It will join the existing Spyder sports car concept - Skysphere, a GT concept - Grandsphere and an urban SUV concept - Urbansphere.
All these concept EVs will be showcased at the ongoing Monterey Car Week in California, USA. The Concept EVs will go into production in the year 2026.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
All these concept EVs will be showcased at the ongoing Monterey Car Week in California, USA. The Concept EVs will go into production in the year 2026.
A report earlier this year said that Audi would stop making cars run on internal combustion engines (ICE) and will be focusing only on electric vehicles by 2033. The auto major would stop production of current models powered by ICE and would commence transition to sell only electric vehicles from 2033 onwards, said Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon. The company would manufacture all the existing models fitted with petrol engines and would retail till 2032 for its transition to electric vehicles, stated Dhillon.
A report earlier this year said that Audi would stop making cars run on internal combustion engines (ICE) and will be focusing only on electric vehicles by 2033. The auto major would stop production of current models powered by ICE and would commence transition to sell only electric vehicles from 2033 onwards, said Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon. The company would manufacture all the existing models fitted with petrol engines and would retail till 2032 for its transition to electric vehicles, stated Dhillon.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards