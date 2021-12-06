Audi , the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced a new variant of the Audi A4, the Audi A4 Premium India. The Audi A4, in its fifth generation, boasts a new design and a powerful 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 140 kW (190 hp) of power and 320 Nm of torque. The Audi A4 Premium 2021 is an addition to the existing line up including the A4 Premium Plus and A4 Technology variants. The Audi A4 Premium is priced at ₹39,99,000 (ex-showroom).

The Audi A4 is now available in three trims: Premium, Premium Plus and Technology, and customers can choose from five exterior colours and two interior colours.

The Audi A4 Premium Plus is sold at ₹ ₹43,69,000 (ex-showroom) and the A4 Technology is tagged at ₹47,61,000 (ex-showroom).

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi A4 since its launch in January has garnered great response this is a car that has historically been a volume seller for the brand. Today, we are happy to introduce a new variant the Audi A4 Premium to mark the success of our brand in 2021. This is a time to celebrate and we couldn't be happier that we are able to give our customers a choice of three trim levels to choose from. I am confident this will bring in more customers to the ever growing Audi family."

The Audi A4 Premium with its multi-dimensional design is perfect for both everyday driving and a thrilling, fun drive. Built for comfort, safety, and practicality, the car is equipped with multiple state-of-the-art features that make it a combination of power, technology, and efficiency.

Audi A4 Premium gets LED Headlights with signature Daytime running lights LED Rear Combination Lights, Glass sunroof, Audi Sound system, smartphone interface, wireless charging, parking aid and rear view camera,

It comes with Audi Drive select, 25.65 cm central touch screen information system with color display. For safety it ships with 6 airbags and cruise control with speed limiter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.