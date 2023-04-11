Audi announces price hike price for select models from May 1

Audi announces price hike price for select models from May 11 min read . 06:13 PM IST
- Audi has already increased the price of Q8 Celebration, RS5 and S5 by up to 2.4 per cent with effect from April 1.
German automaker Audi has announced that it will increase the price of Q3 and Q3 Sportback by up to 1.6 per cent with effect from May 1. The price hike is aimed to offset the impact of increase in customs duty and input costs.
"At Audi India, we strive to give our customers the best, but the rise in customs duty and input costs have compelled us to amend our prices upwards," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.
While the company has tried to absorb the impact at various levels, the current situation necessitates an increase in price, he added.
The premium car manufacturer has already increased the price of Q8 Celebration, RS5 and S5 by up to 2.4 per cent with effect from April 1.
Mercedes-Benz India has already increased prices of its vehicles ranging between ₹2 lakh to ₹12 lakh across different models from April 1, to offset rising input costs, especially the adverse impact of foreign exchange movements.
Similarly, Maruti Suzuki has announced price hike across all models starting April 1. The impacted models include Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Maruti Suzuki Swift and others.
(With inputs from PTI)
