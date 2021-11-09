German luxury car maker, Audi , is going to launch Q5 on November 23 in India. The Audi Q5 is relaunching itself as it was pulled out of the market due to emission norms. The 2021 Audi Q5 facelift has added a BS 6 compliant 2.0-litre 45 TFSI petrol engine that can generate 249 hp of power and 370 NM of torque. The company has dropped its teaser video on Twitter and Instagram.

The new Audi Q5 shows LED headlamps and alloy wheels in its social media video. The SUV is expected to be priced around ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It will be taking on Volvo XC60 and BMW X3.

Audi is expected to increase its presence with Q5. This will be the third luxury SUV car in the Q-series other than Q2 and Q8.

