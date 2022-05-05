The German luxury carmaker Audi on Thursday announced that it has commenced bookings for its flagship sedan, the new Audi A8 L in India.

The automaker said in a statement that with a combination of the 3-litre petrol powertrain, 48V mild-hybrid system and quattro all-wheel drive, the new Audi A8 L delivers exhilarating driving dynamics. The Audi A8 L can be booked with an initial booking amount of ₹10 lakh, it added.

Balbir Singh Dhillon Audi India Head said, "the Audi A8 L has a loyal fan base in India and we are confident that this beautiful sedan will continue its strong performance. With the new Audi A8 L, we are continuing our focus on flagship cars in our product portfolio, as we continue to witness good demand."

The Audi A8 L comes equipped with top-notch luxury, comfort, features and several customisation packages, including a rear relaxation package with recliner, foot massager and several other stand-out features.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Volkswagen's premium brands Audi and Porsche will join Formula One after convincing the German automaking group that the move will bring in more money than it will cost, VW Chief Executive Herbert Diess said.

Discussions by the board of directors about the two brands' plans had created some divisions, said Diess at an event in Wolfsburg, where the German carmaker is headquartered.

But ultimately the brands, which next to VW's China business are the group's most important income suppliers, made the case that they would pull in more money for Wolfsburg with a Formula One commitment than without one, according to Diess.

There has been speculation for several months that the two brands were negotiating partnerships to enter the highest class of international motor racing, which for much of the last decade has been dominated by Volkswagen's German rival Mercedes. Diess said on Monday that Porsche's preparations for entering Fomula One were a little more concrete than Audi's.

In addition to the brands' economic argument, Formula One's high advertising impact was apparently also convincing. Diess said that as a result Porsche will reduce other racing activities and concentrate more on that circuit.

The decision comes as Volkswagen prepares for a possible listing of Porsche AG in the fourth quarter of this year, though sources have said the entry into Formula One racing would only be likely to happen in a few years' time.

(With inputs from agencies)