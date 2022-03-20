Audi delivered a total of 81,894 (52,011) fully electric vehicles to customers – 57.5 percent more than in the previous year. Major contributors to this were the new Audi Q4 e-tron, with 21,098 units sold, and the Audi e-tron GT quattro, with 6,896 units sold.

Despite the semiconductor bottlenecks, Audi delivered a total of 1,680,512 (2020: 1,692,773) vehicles to customers last year, achieving nearly the same figures as the year before (-0.7 percent). In the first half of the year, Audi increased deliveries by 38.8 percent to 981,681 (707,225) vehicles.

Starting in 2026, Audi will only launch fully electric models worldwide. In the same year, the manufacturer already plans to have more than 20 battery electric models on offer.

Audi will provide a look at the next major step in the expansion of its battery electric portfolio with the Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept. Later production versions of the Audi A6 e-tron will be the first flat-bottom vehicles based on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE), the large-scale platform for the mid-range and premium class. Audi is thus expanding its electric portfolio into a crucial segment and making electromobility mainstream.

The Audi Group’s revenue in fiscal year 2021 amounted to 53.068 (49.973) billion euros. The increase of 6.2 percent over last year can especially be attributed to strong pricing and the very good market performance of the Q3, Q5, e-tron product line and Lamborghini and Ducati brands.

In 2022, Audi expects deliveries of between 1,800 and 1,900 thousand automobiles. Revenue is expected to be between 62 and 65 billion euros, while the strong pricing position is maintained. Operating return on sales is expected to be between nine and 11 percent. In light of slightly increasing and thus normalizing working capital and increasing investment activity, net cash flow will likely reach a value of between 4.5 and 5.5 billion euros.

“With its Vorsprung 2030 strategy, Audi has a clear plan for the electric and digital future," said Markus Duesmann, CEO of AUDI AG. “Last year, the company impressively showed that we’re on the right path with the transformation of our business model toward CO2-neutral, connected mobility."

