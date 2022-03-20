Audi EV deliveries touched 58% in 2021, plans 20 BEVs by 2026

Audi will provide a look at the next major step in the expansion of its battery electric portfolio with the Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept. Later production versions of the Audi A6 e-tron will be the first flat-bottom vehicles based on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE), the large-scale platform for the mid-range and premium class. Audi is thus expanding its electric portfolio into a crucial segment and making electromobility mainstream.