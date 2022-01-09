Audi expects sales in India to grow in double-digit this year

When asked about the impact of the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases and subsequent restrictions across states, he said, "These definitely impact our business because customers are wary of travelling to our dealerships. So, no doubt these lockdowns do have a negative impact, but it is the first few days of this month. So, let's see how it goes. At least, the year just went by was really good".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}