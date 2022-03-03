OPEN APP
Audi India announces 3% price hike across its model range, effective April 1
Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced a price hike of up to 3% across its model range in India. The price hike is a result of rising input costs and will come into effect from April 01, 2022.

Audi India’s current line-up includes the petrol powered Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi Q2, Audi Q5, the recently launched Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS 5 Sportback, Audi RS 7 Sportback and the terrific Audi RS Q8. 

The electric vehicle portfolio under the e-tron brand, comprises of a wide range including the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55 and India’s first electric supercars, the Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “At Audi India, we are committed to operating  a sustainable business model. With rising input costs and changing Forex rates, we are required to take  a price hike of up to 3% across our model range."

