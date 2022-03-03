Audi India announces 3% price hike across its model range, effective April 1

Audi India announces 3% price hike across its model range, effective April 11 min read . 10:43 AM IST
- Rising input costs and changing Forex rates led to this price hike, said Audi
- It also includes its electric cars as well
Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced a price hike of up to 3% across its model range in India. The price hike is a result of rising input costs and will come into effect from April 01, 2022.
Audi India’s current line-up includes the petrol powered Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi Q2, Audi Q5, the recently launched Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS 5 Sportback, Audi RS 7 Sportback and the terrific Audi RS Q8.
The electric vehicle portfolio under the e-tron brand, comprises of a wide range including the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55 and India’s first electric supercars, the Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT.
Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “At Audi India, we are committed to operating a sustainable business model. With rising input costs and changing Forex rates, we are required to take a price hike of up to 3% across our model range."
