Audi India has announced an extension on standard warranty, extended warranty and service plans for its customers in India. For all Audi customers whose standard warranty, extended warranty and service plans were set to expire during the lockdown periods of April, May and June 2021, an extension of their policy till 30th June 2021 will be applied.

According to the German luxury carmaker, this initiative is part of Audi India's effort to provide ease to the customer during the pandemic. Many Indian cities and states have announced lockdowns and curfews to curb the spread of Covid-19. The extension will provide car owners peace of mind till the end of next month. The extensions on Standard Warranty, Extended Warranty and Service Plans will remain valid till 30 June, 2021.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "Safety is of paramount importance to Audi India. In line with the need of the hour of staying home and staying safe, we are rolling out extensions on Standard Warranty, Extended Warranty and Service Plans for existing Audi customers until June 30, 2021. Audi customers can be rest assured that they have the opportunity to extend their plans and receive seamless services for their Audi cars."

