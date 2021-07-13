Audi India introduces new packages for Audi e-tron buyers ahead of launch

Commenting on this announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "We are fully geared to launch the Audi e-tron 50, the Audi e-tron 55 and the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 in India and want to ensure that our Customers have the best ownership experience. A very important aspect of this will be After-sales service and we are excited to announce these bespoke plans that will go a long way in enriching the EV experience for our Customers. Transitioning to electric mobility will be a journey and we want to make this stress-free at every step of the way."