Audi India just got more expensive: Here’s what is changing after May 15

Audi India has announced a price hike of up to two per cent across its entire lineup, effective May 15. The German luxury carmaker cited increasing input costs and currency fluctuations as key reasons behind the decision, according to a report byHT Auto.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, commented on the development: “We are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2 per cent due to increase in the exchange rate and input cost. This correction is essential for Audi India and our dealer partners to ensure sustainable growth. We remain committed to minimising the impact of the price hike on our valued customers.”

The brand’s current lineup in India includes popular models such as the A4, A6, Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS Q8, as well as electric offerings like the Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron, e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT.

EV charging network expands to over 6,500 stations Meanwhile, in a significant stride towards bolstering electric vehicle infrastructure, Audi India has expanded its charging network to more than 6,500 charging points across the country. This milestone was achieved under the second phase of its 'Charge My Audi' initiative.

The company partnered with 16 additional infrastructure providers, resulting in over 5,500 new charging stations installed across highways, urban hubs, and commercial venues. More than 75 per cent of these sites are equipped with DC fast-charging technology.

All new charging stations have been integrated into the ‘myAudi Connect’ mobile app, offering users real-time updates on charger availability, route planning, and remote charging control. The network now spans 28 states and union territories, covering more than 850 cities and 4,700 locations.