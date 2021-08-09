Mumbai : German luxury car manufacturer, Audi announced the launch of the Audi RS 5 Sportback in India. The new car has been powered by a 2.9 L V6 twin-turbo TFSI engine that produces 450 hp of power and 600 Nm of torque. The Audi RS 5 Sportback is being brought to India via the CBU route and is priced at ₹1.04 crore ex-showroom (introductory price).

The Audi RS 5 Sportback is available in eight colours: Nardo Gray, Turbo Blue, Tango Red, Mythos Black, Glacier White, Navarra Blue, Sonoma Green, Daytona Grey. According to the company, the Sportback goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and hits a top speed of 250 km/h.

The driver can choose between 2 RS modes through the Multifunction Steering Wheel, which calibrates the power curve of the engine, shifting of the transmission and steering sensitivity.

The car gets quattro permanent all-wheel drive, with self-locking center differential to optimise power delivery between the front and rear axles according to the driving conditions.

Audi RS 5 Sportback gets Matrix LED headlamps with dynamic turn indicators and a headlight washer system. It also gets a panoramic glass sunroof. The car gets 19-inch 10 spoke alloy wheels.

The Audi RS 5 Sportback features an auto-dimming interior frameless rear-view mirror. The exterior mirrors are power-adjustable and feature memory, heating, power-folding and auto-dimming on both sides. The rear luggage compartment is opened, and closed, electrically.

The Audi RS 5 Sportback gets 6 airbags that include side airbags in front along with the curtain airbag system.

Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are thrilled to launch the sporty spearhead of the product line – the Audi RS 5 Sportback in India. The Audi RS 5 is coming to India as a Sportback, for the very first time and will be the perfect choice for customers who want the Audi RS DNA in addition to everyday practicality. The Audi RS 5 Sportback is a superlative all-rounder, which is built with just the right mix of aggressive styling, heart-pumping performance, and opulent luxury which will garner tremendous affinity with performance car customers and existing Audi customers in India."

Dhillon further added, “We have witnessed good traction for all our Sports models, across the country and with the advent of the Audi RS 5 Sportback, we look forward to fueling the appetite for performance cars. This is our fifth launch of the year and I can assure you this won’t be our last - stay tuned for a lot more action from brand Audi in India."

