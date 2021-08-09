Audi India launches Audi RS 5 Sportback. Price, features, other details

Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are thrilled to launch the sporty spearhead of the product line – the Audi RS 5 Sportback in India. The Audi RS 5 is coming to India as a Sportback, for the very first time and will be the perfect choice for customers who want the Audi RS DNA in addition to everyday practicality. The Audi RS 5 Sportback is a superlative all-rounder, which is built with just the right mix of aggressive styling, heart-pumping performance, and opulent luxury which will garner tremendous affinity with performance car customers and existing Audi customers in India."