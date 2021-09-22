German luxury car manufacturer, Audi added two fully electric four-door coupes – the Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT to its range of electric vehicles in India.

The Audi e-tron GT has been priced at ₹1.79 cr (ex-showroom) whereas the Audi RS e-tron GT has been priced at ₹2.04 cr (ex-showroom).

View Full Image The Audi e-tron GT

Performance

The Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT are fully electric sports cars. The Audi e-tron GT has a power of 390 kW and accelerates from 0 - 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, while the 475 kW RS e-tron GT achieves the same feat in 3.3 seconds. The cars get Adaptive Air suspension to change the characteristics

The Audi RS e-tron GT uses an electronically controlled differential lock on the rear axle for variable distribution of the drive torque between the rear wheels.

Charging

In terms of charging options, the cars support upto 22kW AC and up to 270kW DC

With the 270 kW charging power, the Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT can be charged from 5% to 80% in approx. 22 mins.

The cars get charging flaps on both sides to enable flexibility in parking

The Audi RS e-tron GT and Audi e-tron GT feature 83.7/93.4kWh Lithium-ion battery providing the range of 401 – 481 km for Audi RS e-tron GT and 388 – 500 km for Audi e-tron GT (WLTP combined)

Features

The Audi Virtual cockpit and MMI touch come as standard with the display of 31.24 cms (12.3") and 25.65 cms (10.1").

Audi RS e-tron GT gets 16-speaker, 710-watt Bang & Olufsen sound system as standard

Matrix LED headlights come as standard on the Audi RS e-tron GT, while LED headlights are standard on the Audi e-tron GT

The e-tron GT and the RS e-tron GT, come with the Lane Departure Warning system and cruise control as standard

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.