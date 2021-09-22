Audi India launches new electric car that can go from 0 to 100kmph in 3.3 seconds. Price, other details2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2021, 01:20 PM IST
Audi claims a range of 401 – 481 km for Audi RS e-tron GT and 388 – 500 km for Audi e-tron GT
Audi claims a range of 401 – 481 km for Audi RS e-tron GT and 388 – 500 km for Audi e-tron GT
|
Listen to this article
German luxury car manufacturer, Audi added two fully electric four-door coupes – the Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT to its range of electric vehicles in India.
The Audi e-tron GT has been priced at ₹1.79 cr (ex-showroom) whereas the Audi RS e-tron GT has been priced at ₹2.04 cr (ex-showroom).
Performance
The Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT are fully electric sports cars. The Audi e-tron GT has a power of 390 kW and accelerates from 0 - 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, while the 475 kW RS e-tron GT achieves the same feat in 3.3 seconds. The cars get Adaptive Air suspension to change the characteristics
The Audi RS e-tron GT uses an electronically controlled differential lock on the rear axle for variable distribution of the drive torque between the rear wheels.
Charging
Features
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!