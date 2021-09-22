Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Auto News >Audi India launches new electric car that can go from 0 to 100kmph in 3.3 seconds. Price, other details

Audi India launches new electric car that can go from 0 to 100kmph in 3.3 seconds. Price, other details

The Audi e-tron GT electric supercar
2 min read . 01:20 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

Audi claims a range of 401 – 481 km for Audi RS e-tron GT and 388 – 500 km for Audi e-tron GT

German luxury car manufacturer, Audi added two fully electric four-door coupes – the Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT to its range of electric vehicles in India.

The Audi e-tron GT has been priced at 1.79 cr (ex-showroom) whereas the Audi RS e-tron GT has been priced at 2.04 cr (ex-showroom).

The Audi e-tron GT
Performance

The Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT are fully electric sports cars. The Audi e-tron GT has a power of 390 kW and accelerates from 0 - 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, while the 475 kW RS e-tron GT achieves the same feat in 3.3 seconds. The cars get Adaptive Air suspension to change the characteristics

The Audi RS e-tron GT uses an electronically controlled differential lock on the rear axle for variable distribution of the drive torque between the rear wheels.

Charging

  • In terms of charging options, the cars support upto 22kW AC and up to 270kW DC
  • With the 270 kW charging power, the Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT can be charged from 5% to 80% in approx. 22 mins.
  • The cars get charging flaps on both sides to enable flexibility in parking
  • The Audi RS e-tron GT and Audi e-tron GT feature 83.7/93.4kWh Lithium-ion battery providing the range of 401 – 481 km for Audi RS e-tron GT and 388 – 500 km for Audi e-tron GT (WLTP combined)

Features

  • The Audi Virtual cockpit and MMI touch come as standard with the display of 31.24 cms (12.3") and 25.65 cms (10.1").
  • Audi RS e-tron GT gets 16-speaker, 710-watt Bang & Olufsen sound system as standard
  • Matrix LED headlights come as standard on the Audi RS e-tron GT, while LED headlights are standard on the Audi e-tron GT
  • The e-tron GT and the RS e-tron GT, come with the Lane Departure Warning system and cruise control as standard

