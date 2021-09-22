Audi India launches new electric car that can go from 0 to 100kmph in 3.3 seconds. Price, other details2 min read . 01:20 PM IST
Audi claims a range of 401 – 481 km for Audi RS e-tron GT and 388 – 500 km for Audi e-tron GT
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Audi claims a range of 401 – 481 km for Audi RS e-tron GT and 388 – 500 km for Audi e-tron GT
German luxury car manufacturer, Audi added two fully electric four-door coupes – the Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT to its range of electric vehicles in India.
German luxury car manufacturer, Audi added two fully electric four-door coupes – the Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT to its range of electric vehicles in India.
The Audi e-tron GT has been priced at ₹1.79 cr (ex-showroom) whereas the Audi RS e-tron GT has been priced at ₹2.04 cr (ex-showroom).
The Audi e-tron GT has been priced at ₹1.79 cr (ex-showroom) whereas the Audi RS e-tron GT has been priced at ₹2.04 cr (ex-showroom).
Performance
The Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT are fully electric sports cars. The Audi e-tron GT has a power of 390 kW and accelerates from 0 - 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, while the 475 kW RS e-tron GT achieves the same feat in 3.3 seconds. The cars get Adaptive Air suspension to change the characteristics
The Audi RS e-tron GT uses an electronically controlled differential lock on the rear axle for variable distribution of the drive torque between the rear wheels.
Charging
Features
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!