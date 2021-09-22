The Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT are fully electric sports cars. The Audi e-tron GT has a power of 390 kW and accelerates from 0 - 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, while the 475 kW RS e-tron GT achieves the same feat in 3.3 seconds. The cars get Adaptive Air suspension to change the characteristics

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}