Audi India launches Q2 SUV with starting price of 34.99 lakh: Details here

The entry-level segment offered by luxury car manufacturers is getting highly competitive. After the launch of BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe on Thursday, Audi has announced its cheapest entry-level SUV, Q2. The new car sits below the popular Q3 variant. This new car is expected to help the company widen its customer base in India by encouraging first-time buyers in the segment.

The new Audi Q2 is priced between ₹34.99 lakh and ₹48.89 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The German brand will start delivering the car by the first week of November. Audi India had already opened pre-bookings for the Q2 in the beginning of October.

For the best ownership experience, Audi India has offered an introductory ‘Peace of Mind’ package that comes bundled with a 5 year Service Package with 2+3 years Extended Warranty and 2+3 years Roadside Assistance.

The new SUV, Q2 comes with a two-litre petrol engine with Audi's patented 'Quattro' technology, which is a four-wheel drive system. This tech helps deliver optimal power to each wheel in accordance with the terrain’s need. The 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine puts out 190hp of power and the company claims it can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 6.5 seconds. Additionally, Audi Drive Select, allows the driver to alter the driving experience according to their own liking.

Luggage room is expandable from 405 litres to 1050 litres. Other features include an LED Ambient lighting package which allows the user to pick between 10 different colours using the MMI display.

The new Audi comes with a Phone Box which charges the user’s phone wirelessly. The infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car also gets a 2-Zone Air Conditioner which helps customize temperature settings for the driver and the passenger separately. The car comes with Audi Sound System which includes 10 loudspeakers including a subwoofer, and a six-channel amplifier that produces 180 watts.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "The Audi Q2 is a car we are beyond thrilled to introduce to our India line-up. We've listened to customer demand and brought in the fantastic, yet practical Audi Q2 in the run up to the festive season. The characterful design, plush interior and long list of features are just one part of the appeal. Having driven it extensively, I can vouch that the Audi Q2 is a thrilling drive. The 190hp, 2.0-TFSI engine, Progressive Steering and quattro make every drive an exciting one."

Mr. Dhillon added, “Our sixth launch for the year - the Audi Q2 is another solid step in our endeavor to provide Indian customers with a wider range of choices from the Audi portfolio. We are happy that we could bring it to customers right in the middle of the festive season."

