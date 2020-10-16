Audi India launches Q2 SUV with starting price of 34.99 lakh: Details here

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "The Audi Q2 is a car we are beyond thrilled to introduce to our India line-up. We've listened to customer demand and brought in the fantastic, yet practical Audi Q2 in the run up to the festive season. The characterful design, plush interior and long list of features are just one part of the appeal. Having driven it extensively, I can vouch that the Audi Q2 is a thrilling drive. The 190hp, 2.0-TFSI engine, Progressive Steering and quattro make every drive an exciting one."