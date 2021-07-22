Audi India launched 3 new electric SUVs : the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55 and Audi e-tron Sportback 55. The new SUVs are powered by two electric motors in the front and rear.

Price

The Audi e-tron 50 is priced at ₹ 99,99,000 (ex-showroom)

99,99,000 (ex-showroom) The Audi e-tron 55 is priced at ₹ 1,16,15,000 (ex-showroom)

1,16,15,000 (ex-showroom) The Audi e-tron Sportback 55 is priced at ₹ 1,17,66,000 (ex-showroom)

Powertrains

The Audi e-tron 55 and Audi e-tron Sportback 55 get electric motors at the front and rear which produce a combined power of 300kW on The Audi e-tron 50 motors produce 230kW.

According to the company, e-tron 55 and e-tron 55 Sportback can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.7 seconds, while the e-tron 50 boasts an 6.8 second 0 to 100 kmph time.

The fully variable quattro drive precisely balances power between the four wheels for maximum traction. The SUVs also offer progressive steering which reduces effort at low speeds and increases confidence at high speeds.

The SUVs also get adaptive air suspension with adjustable ride height.

Range

The e-tron 55 and e-tron 55 Sportback feature 95kWh lithium-ion battery that enables a 359-484km range (WLTP); e-tron 50 features a 71kWh lithium-ion battery with 264-379km range (WLTP)

Charging speeds vary from 11kW AC up to 150kW DC. The cars get a thermal management system that keeps the battery at optimal temperature.

Safety

The battery sits in an enclosed frame for protection in an impact. Aluminium plate at base protects against damage from stone chips

The cars get up to 8 airbags and seat belt buckles get illuminated for quick access.

Pre-sense Basic initiates preventive protection measures in the event of emergency braking or handling on the limit. The system will tighten seat belts, optimises seat position and closes windows and sunroof

Considering that it is an electric vehicle that makes minimal sound, the External speakers on the car also generate a unique sound to alert pedestrians of the e-tron’s presence.

Features

The cars get Digital Matrix LED headlights for adaptive light distribution and feature 5 pre-set animated projection modes during entry and exit. They also get panoramic glass roof.

The SUVs get large 12.3-inch fully digital Audi Virtual Cockpit displays. Additionally, the company provides Head-up Display function placed in the driver’s field of vision.

The cars come with a 16 speaker, 705 W, Bang and Olufsen audio system with 3D Surround sound

