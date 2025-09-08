Audi India revises Q3, A4, Q5, Q7, A6 and Q8 prices after GST 2.0: Here’s how much you can save

Audi India has announced significant price reductions across its model range in response to the government’s revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework, dubbed GST 2.0. The updated regime, which takes effect from 22 September, lowers the overall tax burden on passenger vehicles, prompting several automakers to revise their prices.

Audi India announces price cuts after GST 2.0 The German luxury carmaker confirmed that customers can now expect benefits ranging from ₹2.60 lakh to ₹7.80 lakh, depending on the model. The company hopes the adjustment will not only make its cars more accessible but also boost demand during the festive season.

Revised Audi price list Among the revised prices, the Audi Q3 now starts at ₹43.07 lakh (ex-showroom), reduced from its earlier price of ₹46.14 lakh. The Audi A4 has been repriced at ₹46.20 lakh (ex-showroom), compared with its previous ₹48.89 lakh tag. The larger Audi Q7 is now available from ₹86.14 lakh (ex-showroom), down from ₹92.29 lakh.

The Audi Q5 has also seen a price cut, starting at ₹63.75 lakh (ex-showroom) against its earlier ₹68.30 lakh, while the Audi A6 has been revised to ₹63.74 lakh (ex-showroom) from ₹67.38 lakh. At the top end, the flagship Audi Q8 is now priced from ₹1.10 crore (ex-showroom), compared to its pre-revision price of ₹1.18 crore.

Industry-wide trend Audi joins a long list of carmakers, including Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Toyota, Renault and Mahindra, that have already passed on GST 2.0 benefits to buyers. Customers can check the revised prices of individual models and variants at Audi dealerships nationwide or via the company’s official website.