Audi India revises Q3, A4, Q5, Q7, A6 and Q8 prices after GST 2.0: Here’s how much you can save

Audi India has announced significant price reductions across its model range in response to the government’s revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework, dubbed GST 2.0.
Audi India has announced significant price reductions across its model range in response to the government’s revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework, dubbed GST 2.0. The updated regime, which takes effect from 22 September, lowers the overall tax burden on passenger vehicles, prompting several automakers to revise their prices.

Audi India announces price cuts after GST 2.0

The German luxury carmaker confirmed that customers can now expect benefits ranging from 2.60 lakh to 7.80 lakh, depending on the model. The company hopes the adjustment will not only make its cars more accessible but also boost demand during the festive season.

Revised Audi price list

Among the revised prices, the Audi Q3 now starts at 43.07 lakh (ex-showroom), reduced from its earlier price of 46.14 lakh. The Audi A4 has been repriced at 46.20 lakh (ex-showroom), compared with its previous 48.89 lakh tag. The larger Audi Q7 is now available from 86.14 lakh (ex-showroom), down from 92.29 lakh.

The larger Audi Q7 is now available from 86.14 lakh (ex-showroom), down from 92.29 lakh.

The Audi Q5 has also seen a price cut, starting at 63.75 lakh (ex-showroom) against its earlier 68.30 lakh, while the Audi A6 has been revised to 63.74 lakh (ex-showroom) from 67.38 lakh. At the top end, the flagship Audi Q8 is now priced from 1.10 crore (ex-showroom), compared to its pre-revision price of 1.18 crore.

Industry-wide trend

Audi joins a long list of carmakers, including Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Toyota, Renault and Mahindra, that have already passed on GST 2.0 benefits to buyers. Customers can check the revised prices of individual models and variants at Audi dealerships nationwide or via the company’s official website.

To recall, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has also announced a sweeping price reduction across its portfolio, passing on the full benefit of the revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure to customers. Interested buyers are set to save as much as 3.49 lakh, depending on the model. The company’s flagship SUV, the Fortuner, sees the most significant adjustment, now retailing at up to 3.49 lakh less. Close behind is the Fortuner Legender with a reduction of 3.34 lakh, while the Hilux pick-up and the premium Vellfire MPV are cheaper by 2.53 lakh and 2.78 lakh, respectively.

