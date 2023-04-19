German luxury carmaker Audi announced today that its India division witnessed over two-fold jump in sales in the January-March quarter this year as compared with the same period last year. As per a PTI report, the company at 1,950 units in the first quarter of 2023.

The sales unit was 862 in the same quarter of 2022 which means that the company registered 126 per cent growth in Q1, 2023.

"Our product line-up boasts of sixteen models and we currently have the strongest ever SUV portfolio contributing to over 60 per cent of our total sales," Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

Dhillion said that the newly launched Q3 and Q3 Sportback are witnessing strong demand from across the country.

"We are on a growth path and are confident of a bullish performance through the year 2023," he noted.

Audi operates 22 outlets cross all major hubs in the country. The company currently sells A4, A6, A8 L, Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS5 Sportback, RS Q8, e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT in the Indian market.

The company said it also continues the expansion of its pre-owned car business, Audi Approved: plus, in India. The brand is rapidly expanding and will have twentyfive-plus pre-owned car facilities by the end of the year, it added.

In another news, the company has announced that it will increase the price of Q3 and Q3 Sportback by up to 1.6 per cent with effect from May 1. The price hike is aimed to offset the impact of increase in customs duty and input costs.

"At Audi India, we strive to give our customers the best, but the rise in customs duty and input costs have compelled us to amend our prices upwards," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

(With inputs from PTI)