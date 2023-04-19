Audi India sales: Company reports 126% jump in sales in Q1, 20231 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 01:04 PM IST
- Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon said that the newly launched Q3 and Q3 Sportback are witnessing strong demand from across the country.
German luxury carmaker Audi announced today that its India division witnessed over two-fold jump in sales in the January-March quarter this year as compared with the same period last year. As per a PTI report, the company at 1,950 units in the first quarter of 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×