Audi India to hike prices across models by up to 2% from Jan next year

The company has revised prices upwardly in view of the weakening of the rupee and rising input costs, Audi India said in a release.

The company has revised prices upwardly in view of the weakening of the rupee and rising input costs, Audi India said in a release.

"Ex-showroom price of Audi India models will increase by up to 2%, effective from January 1, 2021, due to currency fluctuations and rising input costs," it said in the release.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "We strive to give our customers the best, but the rising inputs costs and currency fluctuations have put a strain on our cost structures and we are forced to make amends to prices."

"While we have tried to absorb the impact at various levels, the current situation necessitates an increase in price for sustainable growth," he said.

Audi India has launched models such as Q8, the ultra-suave A8 L, the RS 7 Sportback, RS Q8, Q8 Celebration and Q2 in the domestic market this year.

The company said it has introduced the Q8 Celebration model priced at ₹98.98 lakh ex-showroom to kick start the festive celebrations, while for the newly launched Q2 model, it is offering a package that comes bundled with a five- year service package with 2 3 years extended warranty and 2 3 years roadside assistance, it said.

In addition, Celebration programs on certain models including the A6 are currently on offer for the festive season, Audi India said in the release.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.