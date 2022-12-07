Audi India to increase prices on complete range: All details inside

Audi India has announced on Wednesday that the company will hike the prices for the new year and confirmed an increase of up to 1.7 percent across all its model range. These new prices will be effective from January 1, 2023 and the manufacturer says these could not be avoided due to rise in input and operational costs.
Commenting on the price hike, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “The primary objective of Audi India’s business strategy focuses on a model that begets profitability and sustainability. The price correction is affected as a result of the rising supply-chain related input and operational costs. The new price range for our models is directed at maintaining the premium price positioning of our brand, ensuring sustainable growth for Audi India and our dealer partners. As a brand, we have always focused on human centricity and we continue to ensure that the impact of the price hike is as minimal as possible for our customers."
Audi India’s current line-up includes the petrol-powred Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi Q3, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS 5 Sportback and Audi RSQ8. The electric vehicle portfolio under the e-tron brand comprises a wide range including the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55 and India’s first electric supercars, the Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT.
To recall, Audi has also revamped its e-tron family and launched four new electric models. The automaker has taken the wraps off the new Q8 e-tron, Q8 e-tron Sportback, SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 e-tron Sportback. The Q8 e-tron will replace the e-tron electric SUV sold by the company earlier in global markets, including India. The all new revamped models come with several design changes compared to the previous line-up, and have new battery packs that increase the performance of the cars.
According to the German automaker, the e-tron has now been replaced by the Q8 e-tron. Audi chose to rebrand as part of its first major upgrade since launch back in 2018. The company has unveiled both the standard and the Sportback version of the Q8 e-tron.
