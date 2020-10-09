Subscribe
Home >Auto News >Audi launches cheapest Q8 SUV variant 'Celebration'. Check price, details
The 'Audi Q8 Celebration' is powered by a 3-litre petrol engine which delivers power of 340 hp

Audi launches cheapest Q8 SUV variant 'Celebration'. Check price, details

1 min read . 12:22 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Audi Q8 Celebration will now become the entry level version of the SUV Q8 series at 98.98 lakh
  • The Audi Q8 Celebration has a host of features, including HD Matrix LED headlamps with dynamic lighting, button-less multi-media interface navigation system

German luxury car maker Audi on Friday launched a new variant of its premium SUV Q8 priced at 98.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 'Audi Q8 Celebration' is powered by a 3-litre petrol engine which delivers power of 340 hp and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. It is being launched as the brand prepares to kick-start the festive season in India, Audi India said in a statement.

The Audi Q8 Celebration

The Audi Q8 Celebration will now become the entry level version of the SUV Q8 series at 98.98 lakh to add to the existing Audi Q8 which is tagged at 1.33 crore and the top end Audi RS Q8 priced at 2.07 crore.

Commenting on the launch, Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said, "traditionally, the festive season has been a strong sales period for the auto industry and we are extremely happy to introduce an addition to the Q-family – the Audi Q8 Celebration."

Q model

Since its very successful launch in January this year, the Audi Q8 has received an overwhelming response, he said adding that the company is confident that with the Audi Q8 Celebration it will now be able to widen the appeal of the Q model.

The Audi Q8 Celebration has a host of features, including HD Matrix LED headlamps with dynamic lighting, button-less multi-media interface navigation system with touch response, wireless phone charging, 8 airbags and park assist, among others, the company said.

