Audi has today launched new facelift version of its SUV, Q7 2022. The Audi Q7 SUV 2022 has been priced at ₹79.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Premium Plus variant while the Technology trim comes at price tag of ₹88.33 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers three-row seating facility. The German luxury car manufacturer had already started the bookings for its next-generation Audi Q7 in India. Powered by a 3.0 litre V6 TFSI engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, churning out 340 hp and 500 Nm torque.

The mild-hybrid comprises of a 48-volt electrical system that provides adequate power to the Belt Alternator Starter (BAS). This system enables the engine to be turned off for up to 40 seconds when coasting. The BAS helps in automatically restarting the vehicle as per the system demands.

It can go from 0-100 km/hr in 5.9 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/hr, claims Audi. The all-wheel drive SUV comes with Adaptive Air Suspension and Audi Drive Select with seven drive modes (Auto, Comfort, Dynamic, Efficiency, Off-Road, All-Road and Individual).

For the safety, Audi Q7 2022 will be featuring eight air bags. It will be available in five exterior colours; Carrara White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Samurai Grey and Floret Silver, and in two interior colors; Saiga Beige and Okapi Brown.

Audi Q7 2022 comes with 5 years road-side-assistance as well.

Audi Q7 2022 is equipped with smart features such as the Audi Virtual Cockpit and the Audi Smartphone interface (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto). It has a 10.1 inch digital display.

The new facelift SUV sports new bumper at the front and higher air inlets with a strong three dimensional effect along with a flat, wider looking singleframe grille with an octagonal outline and a new sill trim. Matrix LED headlamps with signature daytime running lights and LED tail lamps with dynamic turn indicators allow clear visibility while driving. It comes with sunroof as well and adaptive windshield wipers with integrated washer nozzles. Audi Q7 features a 5-arm star style design alloy wheels.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi Q7 has been an icon of our Q-range for several years and we are confident that the latest model will be as successful with its new look and upgraded features. The Audi Q7’s versatile performance, both on and off the road, is a key trait that makes it stand apart from all others."

