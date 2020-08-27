Audi launches its fastest SUV in India: Price and other details

Audi has launched its fastest SUV in India. The German company has brought the Audi RS Q8 to India and the company will be selling the car at a price of ₹2.07 crore.

The new Audi RS Q8 comes with a turbo 4-litre petrol engine which churns out 600hp of power and 800Nm of torque that can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in under four seconds. According to Audi India, the car combines the elegance of a premium coupe and the ability of an SUV.

The SUV also has a mild-hybrid system (MHEV) with a 48-volt main on-board electrical system. It also features cylinder on demand (COD) technology that turns off cylinders when power needed is lesser to save fuel. The car has a standard eight-speed gearbox.

Other features in the car include all-wheel steering, roof spoiler, virtual cockpit, sport adaptive air suspension and air quality package with four zone climate control. These features come as standard with the Audi RS Q8.

Commenting on the launch, Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon said, "it's an all-in-one model that is at home in the rough as it is on the racetrack... We are confident that the Audi RS Q8 will have a magnetic pull for luxury sports cars aficionados."

Dhillon said the recently launched Audi RS 7 and the Audi RS Q8 show the company's commitment to offering the very best to its customers in India.

"We will add more exciting new models from the Audi global range to India this year and look forward to enhancing the celebrations of our customers during the festive season," he added.

With inputs from PTI

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated