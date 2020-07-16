Subscribe
Home >Auto News >Audi launches new second-generation RS 7 Sportback at Rs1.94 crore
The first generation RS 7 Sportback was launched in India in 2015.

Audi launches new second-generation RS 7 Sportback at Rs1.94 crore

1 min read . 02:41 PM IST Written By Rajendra Saxena

The wide-bodied second-generation RS 7 Sportback, which comes with a V8 twin-turbo 4-litre TFSI petrol engine that delivers 600hp, can gain a speed of 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds

Luxury automaker Audi on Thursday launched its new second-generation RS 7 Sportback in India.

The five-seater RS 7 Sportback’s price starts at Rs1.94 crore.

Audi India said the deliveries of RS 7 Sportback will start in August. However, its booking commenced from 23 June. The carmaker has set an initial amount of Rs10 lakh for the booking.

The wide-bodied second-generation RS 7 Sportback, which comes with a V8 twin-turbo 4-litre TFSI petrol engine that delivers 600hp, can gain a speed of 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds.

Customers can opt for customization and personalisation for the latest car from a wide menu of trim and equipment options.

“We are thrilled to launch the new Audi RS 7 Sportback in India–a car that is striking, powerful and is a technological masterpiece. The V8 twin-turbo 4-litre TFSI petrol heart (engine) propels the car to 100 kmph in a super quick 3.6 seconds," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India.

Dhillon also said that the new Audi RS 7 Sportback is not the only RS model scheduled for 2020. The new RS 7 Sportback is expected to give competition to the likes of Mercedes-AMG E 63 S and the BMW M5, among others.

Customers can book RS 7 Sportback online or head to their nearest Audi India dealership, said the German automaker.

