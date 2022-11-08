Home / Auto News / Audi launches special edition Audi Q5 in two new colours .Details here

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced the launch of the Audi Q5 special edition. The Audi Q5 special edition features equipment enhancements including a new black styling package with mirror housing and Audi logos in black, roof rails in black and the 5 spoke V style graphite gray diamond cut alloy wheels. In addition, an Audi Genuine Accessories kit is also offered at a special price for the Audi Q5 special edition. The Audi Q5 special edition comes in two exclusive exterior colors: District Green and Ibis White.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “The Audi Q5 is a volume seller and we are happy to introduce a special edition for our customers. The Audi Q5 special edition will be available in limited units and is being offered in two new shades in addition to a host of styling enhancements. With quattro all-wheel drive and a feature-rich package, the Audi Q5 will continue to stand-out in the segment."

Audi Q5 VariantPrice
Audi Q5 Premium Plus 60,50,000 Ex-showroom
Audi Q5 Technology 66,21,000 Ex-showroom
Audi Q5 Special Edition 67,05,000 Ex showroom

Performance:

· The 2.0L 45 TFSI engine powers the Audi Q5 to churn out 249 hp of power and 370Nm torque

· The car accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 6.3 seconds and can reach a top speed of 237km/h

· The car offers adaptive suspension with damping control

· With Audi Drive Select, the driver can choose between six modes, ranging from comfort, dynamic, individual, auto, efficiency and off-road

· The quattro four-wheel-drive system enables optimal grip in challenging terrains

Exterior:

· Singleframe grille with vertical struts

· LED headlights which are high in illumination and low in energy consumption

· Panoramic glass sunroof

· Comfort key for keyless entry

· Sensor-controlled boot lid operation

Interior:

· Adorned with plush leather and leatherette combination upholstery

· 8 airbags which include side airbags in the rear to provide additional protection for occupants in the rear

· Park assist with parking aid plus

· Power front seats with driver memory

· Audi phone box with wireless charging

· The 3-zone air-conditioning keeps the passengers cool

· Ambient lighting package plus with 30 colours soothes senses

Infotainment:

· The 25.65 cm multimedia colour display with an intuitive touch-based system that provides haptic feedback

· The screen, which has Audi's latest MMI Navigation plus with MMI touch, voice controls, supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with supporting almost all the controls at a click

· Audi Virtual Cockpit plus: The 31.24 cm display offers full HD quality with the option to customize the display

· Another highlight is the B&O Premium Sound System with 19 speakers producing 3D sound effects at 755 watts output

Equipment Addition:

· Black Styling Package Plus with Exterior Mirror housing

· Audi Logos in black

· Roof rails in Black

· 5 spoke V style Graphite Gray, diamond cut alloy wheels

