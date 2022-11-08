Audi launches special edition Audi Q5 in two new colours .Details here2 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 02:06 PM IST
- Audi Q5 special edition comes in two exclusive exterior colors: District Green and Ibis White.
Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced the launch of the Audi Q5 special edition. The Audi Q5 special edition features equipment enhancements including a new black styling package with mirror housing and Audi logos in black, roof rails in black and the 5 spoke V style graphite gray diamond cut alloy wheels. In addition, an Audi Genuine Accessories kit is also offered at a special price for the Audi Q5 special edition. The Audi Q5 special edition comes in two exclusive exterior colors: District Green and Ibis White.