Audi launches special edition Audi Q5 in two new colours .Details here

Audi launches special edition Audi Q5 in two new colours .Details here2 min read . 02:06 PM IST
- Audi Q5 special edition comes in two exclusive exterior colors: District Green and Ibis White.
Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced the launch of the Audi Q5 special edition. The Audi Q5 special edition features equipment enhancements including a new black styling package with mirror housing and Audi logos in black, roof rails in black and the 5 spoke V style graphite gray diamond cut alloy wheels. In addition, an Audi Genuine Accessories kit is also offered at a special price for the Audi Q5 special edition. The Audi Q5 special edition comes in two exclusive exterior colors: District Green and Ibis White.
Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “The Audi Q5 is a volume seller and we are happy to introduce a special edition for our customers. The Audi Q5 special edition will be available in limited units and is being offered in two new shades in addition to a host of styling enhancements. With quattro all-wheel drive and a feature-rich package, the Audi Q5 will continue to stand-out in the segment."
|Audi Q5 Variant
|Price
|Audi Q5 Premium Plus
|₹60,50,000 Ex-showroom
|Audi Q5 Technology
|₹66,21,000 Ex-showroom
|Audi Q5 Special Edition
|₹67,05,000 Ex showroom
Performance:
· The 2.0L 45 TFSI engine powers the Audi Q5 to churn out 249 hp of power and 370Nm torque
· The car accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 6.3 seconds and can reach a top speed of 237km/h
· The car offers adaptive suspension with damping control
· With Audi Drive Select, the driver can choose between six modes, ranging from comfort, dynamic, individual, auto, efficiency and off-road
· The quattro four-wheel-drive system enables optimal grip in challenging terrains
Exterior:
· Singleframe grille with vertical struts
· LED headlights which are high in illumination and low in energy consumption
· Panoramic glass sunroof
· Comfort key for keyless entry
· Sensor-controlled boot lid operation
Interior:
· Adorned with plush leather and leatherette combination upholstery
· 8 airbags which include side airbags in the rear to provide additional protection for occupants in the rear
· Park assist with parking aid plus
· Power front seats with driver memory
· Audi phone box with wireless charging
· The 3-zone air-conditioning keeps the passengers cool
· Ambient lighting package plus with 30 colours soothes senses
Infotainment:
· The 25.65 cm multimedia colour display with an intuitive touch-based system that provides haptic feedback
· The screen, which has Audi's latest MMI Navigation plus with MMI touch, voice controls, supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with supporting almost all the controls at a click
· Audi Virtual Cockpit plus: The 31.24 cm display offers full HD quality with the option to customize the display
· Another highlight is the B&O Premium Sound System with 19 speakers producing 3D sound effects at 755 watts output
Equipment Addition:
· Black Styling Package Plus with Exterior Mirror housing
· Audi Logos in black
· Roof rails in Black
· 5 spoke V style Graphite Gray, diamond cut alloy wheels