Audi , the German luxury car manufacturer, today started its eleventh pre-owned car facility in India with the launch of Audi Approved:plus in Nashik. Spread across 5,800 sq. ft., the showroom has a capacity to display 8 cars. The showroom will cater to the rising demand for pre-owned luxury cars in Nashik and the nearby areas. Vehicles featured at Audi Approved: plus showrooms are put through to stringent quality testing encompassing all aspects – mechanical, electrical, bodywork, and interiors, the carmaker told.

Further, the Audi Approved: plus programme offers customers 24x7 Roadside Assistance along with the entire vehicle history provided before the purchase, said Audi.

Customers can also avail easy financing options and insurance through the programme.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Nashik is an important city and is generating steady demand for pre-owned luxury cars as more and more people seek an upgraded driving experience. The inauguration of this new facility is aligned with our plan to tap into the growing demand the region offers. This is our eleventh pre-owned car facility and I am happy to share that we will very soon expand to many more cities."

Amit Jain, Audi Nashik (Jubilant Motorsworks) said, “Our relationship with the Audi brand has been solid and we are happy to take it ahead with the new Audi Approved: plus showroom. We look forward to meeting the demand and providing customers with the best possible luxury experience."

