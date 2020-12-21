Audi opens booking for new Audi A4 at 2 lakh

Audi opens booking for new Audi A4 at ₹2 lakh1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2020, 03:44 PM IST
- The new sedan is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder TFSI petrol engine
- The company promises updated aesthetics and a tech-rich cabin.
German automobile manufacturer, Audi today commenced bookings for its fifth-generation Audi A4 in India. The new sedan is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder TFSI petrol engine. Not only does the company promise updated aesthetic design but also a tech-rich cabin. The new Audi A4 will be the company's first launch for the year 2021.
The new Audi A4 can be booked with an initial booking amount of ₹2 Lakhs. Customers can book the Audi A4 online (www.audi.in) from home or can register their interest at the nearest Audi India dealership. The company is also offering a 4 years comprehensive service package on pre-bookings.
Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are extremely happy to open bookings for the new Audi A4 – this will be our first product launch for 2021. The Audi A4 has been one of our bestselling models in the Audi A range and the latest edition will bring numerous innovations to the segment. The new A4 has undergone styling and feature changes and is a perfect blend of sportiness and sophistication. The high-performance sedan will attract progressive and well-established individuals who love to drive or be driven."
Mr. Dhillon further added, “The new Audi A4 will mark the beginning of a power-packed year for us and we are confident of attracting buyers in that segment. 2021 will witness several product launches and we are extremely happy to kick-start the year with a model that has shaped the brand in India."
