German luxury car manufacturer, Audi , has today started the bookings for its next-generation Audi Q7 in India. Powered by a new powerful 3.0L V6 TFSI petrol engine, the new Audi Q7 can be booked at an initial booking amount of ₹500,000. The facelift Audi Q7 2022 will be available in two variants; Premium Plus and Technology. Customers can book the facelift Audi Q7 online or can register their interest at the nearest Audi India dealership.

The new facelift SUV Audi Q7 will be launched in February 2022 in India with revamped emission norms.

The Audi Q7 2022 features such as Adaptive Air Suspension, Audi Drive Select, quattro all-wheel drive. Driver assist features included are Park Assist Plus with a 360-degree-view camera and Lane departure warning. The lighting performance is provided for by the Matrix LED headlamps and rear LED tail lamps with dynamic turn indicators in the front and rear.

Comfort features get 4-zone air conditioning, air ionizer and aromatization, ambient lighting with 30 colors, B&O premium 3D sound system.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “After nine product launches in 2021, we are excited to step into the new year with another incredible offering – the legendary Audi Q7 for which we open bookings today. The Audi Q7 has always been loved by customers for its sheer magnanimous road presence and its versatile performance - on and off the road. With the Audi Q7 we are now taking this up a notch with a new design and features. I am confident that the Audi Q7 will continue to be loved by existing and potential customers who want to join the Audi family."

Audi India announced a 101% growth in sales for 2021 – the brand witnessed a healthy sales figure of 3,293 retail units. The uptick was propelled by the five electric cars – the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55, Audi e-tron GT, Audi RS e-tron GT and the petrol powered Q-range along with A-sedans. In 2021, nine new models were launched including five models under the e-tron brand.

