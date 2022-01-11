Audi opens bookings for SUV Audi Q7, launch in February

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “After nine product launches in 2021, we are excited to step into the new year with another incredible offering – the legendary Audi Q7 for which we open bookings today. The Audi Q7 has always been loved by customers for its sheer magnanimous road presence and its versatile performance - on and off the road. With the Audi Q7 we are now taking this up a notch with a new design and features. I am confident that the Audi Q7 will continue to be loved by existing and potential customers who want to join the Audi family."