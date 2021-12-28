Audi opens new pre-owned luxury car outlet in Ahmedabad

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The per capita income of Gujarat is almost double the national figure, and Ahmedabad has emerged as a crucial economic and industrial hub in India. Over the years, we have observed a steady increase in the demand for luxury cars in the city and its adjacent areas. The showroom will help us tap into this and expand our pre-owned car business. The facility will offer customers a range of pre-owned Audi cars that have gone through stringent quality checks to ensure the ultimate Audi experience. We will be opening more such showrooms in new geographies in the coming months."