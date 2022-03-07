Audi opens new pre-owned luxury car showroom in Mumbai West

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are fully geared to expand our retail presence of Audi Approved:plus facilities in 2022. Just a few weeks ago, we inaugurated a new pre-owned car facility in South Mumbai, and today, we are adding another one in Mumbai West. These new facilities will cater to the rising demand for pre-owned luxury cars in Mumbai as more individuals progress and want to seek an upgraded driving experience. Audi Approved:plus forms as important part of our overall business strategy and we will soon expand to many more cities in 2022.