German luxury car manufacturer, Audi , has today started its new pre-owned luxury car showroom, Audi Approved: plus in South Mumbai. Spread over 3000 sq.ft, the showroom is located at Kamla Mills Compound, Lower Parel has the capacity to display six cars. Audi India will continue its expansion on the retail front. The brand currently has fourteen pre-owned car showrooms in India.

Every pre-owned car at Audi Approved: plus showrooms undergo rigorous, multiple-level quality checks, mechanical bodywork, interior and electrical inspections at 300+ multi-point checks, claims Audi.

The vehicles are also subject to full on-road testing. Furthermore, under the Audi Approved: plus programme, Audi India offers 24x7 Roadside Assistance and a complete history of the vehicle before purchase. Customers can also avail easy financing and insurance benefits through the programme.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Mumbai is a key market for us, and we have observed a steady surge in demand for pre-owned luxury cars. This is our home city and today, we are extremely happy to open a new facility in the heart of South Mumbai – in Kamla Mills. I am certain that this new showroom will cater to the ever growing demand for pre-owned cars in Mumbai and I am pleased to share that we continue our expansion with more facilities in the surrounding areas as well as other cities across the country."

Amit Jain, Audi Mumbai South, said, “We have had a long-standing relationship with the Audi brand and are elated to take it further with the new Audi Approved: plus showroom in Kamala Mills. We look forward to welcoming customers and offering them a top-notch brand experience."

