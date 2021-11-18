German luxury car manufacturer, Audi , has today opened its pre-owned luxury car showroom Audi Approved: plus, in Bhubaneshwar. Spread over an area of 4,500 sq. ft. this showroom will cater to the increasing demand for high-quality pre-owned luxury cars in Bhubaneshwar and the nearby areas.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Bhubaneshwar is witnessing a growing demand for pre-owned luxury cars. To tap this demand and expand our pre-owned luxury car business network, we have launched a facility for pre-owned cars in Bhubaneshwar. This facility will offer a wide range of pre-owned Audi cars that come with complete peace of mind for customers. Audi India offers industry best 2 years unlimited kilometers warranty on its certified pre owned cars. With this showroom, we are set to bring the Audi experience to newer regions."

With more than 300+ multi-point checks, the vehicles undergo mechanical, bodywork, interior and electrical inspections, as well as a full road-test. The Audi Approved: plus program offers a benefit of a two-year unlimited kilometers warranty, 24x7 Audi Roadside Assistance, complete service history of the car. The program also offers benefits of easy financing and insurance.

Devjyoti Patnaik, Dealer Principal, Audi Bhubaneswar said, “Our association with brand Audi has been long and fruitful. We are happy to take this forward with the opening of a pre-owned car facility in Bhubaneshwar and are looking forward to catering to customers in this region."

