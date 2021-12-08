Audi , the German luxury car manufacturer, has today inaugurated its pre-owned luxury car showroom, Audi Approved: plus – in Chandigarh. The 3500 sq. ft showroom will cater to the increasing demand for high-quality pre-owned luxury in Chandigarh and nearby areas. The pre-owned vehicles undergo mechanical, bodywork, interior and electrical inspections at 300+ multi-point checks, along with a full road test.

The Audi Approved: plus programme offers benefits such as a two-year unlimited kilometres warranty, 24x7 Audi Road Side Assistance and complete service history of the car. The programme also offers the benefits of easy financing and insurance.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We have observed that the demand for pre-owned luxury cars is rising in the region. The inauguration of Audi Approved: plus in Chandigarh is in line with our plans to tap into the demand and expand our pre-owned car business and our retail network. The facility will provide a wide range of pre-owned Audi cars that are well-examined to provide peace of mind to our customers."

“At Audi India, we also offer 2 years of unlimited kilometres warranty on our certified pre-owned cars. With this showroom, we have set the ball rolling to bring the unmatched Audi experience to newer regions," added Dhillon.

Recently, Audi announced that it will increase the prices by up to 3 per cent across its entire model range owing to rising input and operational costs. And under such constraints, the pre-owned luxury car market might see an uptake.

Karan Grover, Dealer Principal, Audi Chandigarh said, “We share a well-established relationship with the Audi brand and are glad to take our partnership forward with the opening of Audi Approved:plus in Chandigarh. We will ensure that we cater to the customer demand in the region by providing a truly luxurious experience."

