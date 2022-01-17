Audi has today announced the opening of its new Audi Approved: plus showroom in Surat, Gujarat . Spanning 2100 sq. ft., the showroom has the capacity to display five cars. The showroom will cater to the growing demand in Surat and the nearby regions. This will be the second pre-owned car showroom for the German luxury car maker in Gujarat. In December 2021, Audi opened a showrrom in Ahmedabad that has the capacity to hold four cars and will cater to the capital of the state and its adjoining areas.

Every vehicle displayed at the Audi Approved: plus showrooms undergoes stringent quality testing for all aspects of the vehicle – be it electrical, bodywork, or the interiors, the company says.

Additionally, to elevate customers’ experience, the Audi Approved: plus programme offers 24x7 Roadside Assistance alongside the vehicle’s complete history provided before the purchase. Customers will also be eligible for two years of unlimited kilometres warranty and can avail of easy financing options and insurance through the programme.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “As one of the major commercial and economic hubs in Gujarat and the largest urban sprawl in western India, Surat and the adjacent areas have been generating steady demand for pre-owned luxury cars as more people seek a luxurious driving experience. The new showroom will help us cater to this demand while expanding our footprint in the region. The facility will offer customers a wide range of pre-owned Audi cars that have been subject to multiple levels of quality checks to ensure the best possible experience."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.