Audi plans big for EV segment: Here's what report suggests

Audi plans big for EV segment: Here's what report suggests2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Audi, a German automaker, is aiming to introduce more RS-badged SUVs and electric vehicles to its line-up. The automaker plans to add more plug-in hybrid models to the product fleet, says a report by Autocar UK. The British publication has cited that Sebastian Grams, the managing director of the Audi Sport division, says more performance cars from the company are on the way. He also stated that Audi is looking forward to different kinds of concepts to replace the mid-engined supercar R8 V10.
