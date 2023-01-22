Audi plans big for EV segment: Here's what report suggests

Audi, a German automaker, is aiming to introduce more RS-badged SUVs and electric vehicles to its line-up. The automaker plans to add more plug-in hybrid models to the product fleet, says a report by Autocar UK. The British publication has cited that Sebastian Grams, the managing director of the Audi Sport division, says more performance cars from the company are on the way. He also stated that Audi is looking forward to different kinds of concepts to replace the mid-engined supercar R8 V10.

Audi Sport’s MD also stated that the Audi TT successor would match the company’s electrification strategy, just like the R8 successor. However, these projects are yet to get the green signals from the company’s parent company. Grams further said that there would be more RS-based SUVs in the future, and they would comply with the auto company’s electrification strategy. He has also suggested that these electrified RS models would include pure electric and plug-in hybrid ones. Although he has not provided any further details on it.

According to Grams, the additional electric RS cars would follow up on the RS E-Tron GT. He mentioned that future models without a combustion engine are being engineered without adding much weight by finding the perfect balance between power and the extra bulk of lithium-ion batteries.

In terms of Audi RS-badged plug-in hybrid cars in the pipeline, Grams stated that these will be no less amazing than current models. As per an announcement by the company made in 2019, the next generation Audi RS4 Avant would adopt a PHEV powertrain.

The automaker claims that all the Audi Sport models will be electrified to some extent by the end of this decade.

Meanwhile, Audi recently reported a 27.14 per cent rise in its retail sales in India at 4,187 units in 2022.The company had sold 3,293 units in 2021.

Audi India said its performance in 2022 was buoyed by a strong product portfolio, a revival in customer sentiment and strong business continuity even though supply chain challenges and semiconductor scarcity still hold back the full potential of growth.

The luxury carmaker also said it has increased the prices of its vehicles by up to 1.7 per cent in most of its models from January 1.