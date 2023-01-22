Audi plans big for EV segment: Here's what report suggests

Audi Sport’s MD also stated that the Audi TT successor would match the company’s electrification strategy, just like the R8 successor. However, these projects are yet to get the green signals from the company’s parent company. Grams further said that there would be more RS-based SUVs in the future, and they would comply with the auto company’s electrification strategy. He has also suggested that these electrified RS models would include pure electric and plug-in hybrid ones. Although he has not provided any further details on it.