Audi, Porsche have decided to enter Formula 1: Volkswagen CEO
Volkswagen's premium brands Audi and Porsche have decided to join Formula 1, said Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess on Monday.

He added that Porsche's preparations to enter the highest class of international motor racing were a little more concrete.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

